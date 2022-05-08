Moon leaves legacy of feats overseas but failures at home

S. Korean leader will likely be remembered for brokering historic Trump-Kim summit in 2018

South Korea Correspondent In Seoul
Updated
Published
13 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in will leave the presidential Blue House for good tomorrow evening, bringing an end to a five-year term that was so focused on promoting peace with North Korea that other key promises, such as eradicating corruption and inequality, got sidelined.

His failure to deliver on domestic pledges, such as creating good jobs for young people and stabilising property prices, eventually led voters to forsake his party and vote the main opposition's candidate into power during the presidential election in March.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 08, 2022, with the headline Moon leaves legacy of feats overseas but failures at home. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top