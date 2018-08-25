Moon Jae-in faces policy roll-back over jobs uproar

SEOUL • Ms Kim Hyun-ji voted for Mr Moon Jae-in to be South Korea's president last year, thinking things would improve with his promises to create jobs.

She now says that was a mistake.

"Since Moon came in, it has become so much more expensive to hire part-timers," said the 32-year-old owner of a clothing store in Itaewon, Seoul's prime party district.

Just two months ago, Mr Moon's popularity was sky-high as the public lauded his diplomatic progress with North Korea.

But his approval rating since then has plunged by nearly 30 percentage points to the lowest since his election in May last year.

Many blame his controversial plans to raise minimum wages and cut working hours for contributing to the worst job market since the 2008-2010 financial crisis.

The July jobs report showed that South Korea added only 5,000 jobs from a year ago, logging the worst performance since January 2010 when the economy was still reeling from the global financial crisis.

With job losses hitting his main support base hard, Mr Moon may have little choice but to roll back, or at least soft-pedal, some of his ambitious "income-led growth" policies that centred on higher minimum wages, officials, economists and political analysts say.

Failure to address the public uproar over jobs could also cost Mr Moon political capital to pursue his other signature initiative - closer ties with North Korea - because a poorer public will be less supportive of using taxpayer money to fund cooperation with Pyongyang.

"The main determination that the public make about Moon is now less about North Korea, but more about whether he can create jobs and fatten people's pay," said economist Lee Sang-jae of Eugene Investment and Securities.

"Moon could first draft another extra budget, slow down on taking the wage floor higher, and turn less hawkish about regulating conglomerates."

The July jobs report showed that South Korea added only 5,000 jobs from a year ago, logging the worst performance since January 2010 when the economy was still reeling from the global financial crisis.

Mr Moon's approval rating, which peaked at 83 per cent in June after his April summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, now stands at 56 per cent, according to an opinion survey by polling firm Gallup Korea published yesterday.

The government raised minimum wages to 7,530 won (S$9) an hour this year, the biggest hike in nearly 20 years, and announced a further 10.9 per cent increase to 8,350 won for next year.

Arguing that higher pay cheques would boost consumption, Mr Moon campaigned for presidency, pledging to raise minimum hourly wages to 10,000 won by 2020. Last month, he conceded that was unlikely to happen now, amid signs that firms and self-employed businesses have slowed down hiring.

Hardest hit are Mr Moon's core supporters led by workers in their 30s and 40s and lower-income households. Those in their 40s lost 147,000 jobs last month from a year ago, the biggest fall since 1998.

Said 29-year-old Jeong Myung-jin, who works at a marketing firm: "I used to be a frenzied supporter of Moon... But after seeing about five of the cleaning ladies get fired in my company due to his careless decision to hike minimum wages, my view has changed."

REUTERS