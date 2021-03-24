Moon gets vaccine as S. Korea inoculates more people

SEOUL • South Korean President Moon Jae-in received AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, ahead of an overseas trip, as the country began inoculating more senior citizens and health workers in a bid to accelerate its vaccination drive.

Mr Moon, 68, got the vaccine from a community clinic near his office in Seoul to prepare for a planned visit to Britain for a Group of Seven summit in June. His wife and nine aides who will accompany him on the trip, including National Security Adviser Suh Hoon, also received the shots.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited South Korea, India and Australia to attend the summit as guests.

South Korea's government yesterday began vaccinating nearly 300,000 people at care hospitals and nursing homes who are 65 years or older as well as medical workers there as the country steps up its vaccination drive.

About 680,000 high-risk healthcare professionals and critically-ill people have been vaccinated since the campaign kicked off at the end of last month, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The authorities aim to inoculate nearly a quarter of the country's 52 million population by June and achieve herd immunity by November amid a third wave of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The KDCA has allowed people carrying out key public missions, such as a diplomatic or military task, to be vaccinated starting this month. The care facility patients and employees will also get an AstraZeneca shot, the KDCA said, with about 77 per cent of the 375,000 eligible agreeing to get it.

The authorities on Monday said they had found no evidence of health risk despite reports of blood clots among those who got the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe.

South Korea authorised the vaccine for people aged 65 and older this month after delaying its use for that age group, citing a lack of clinical data.

"I'm willing to get the AstraZeneca vaccine first if that helps reassure people, so that they feel safe about participating in the campaign," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a meeting yesterday.

The KDCA reported 346 new cases as of Monday, bringing the total caseload to 99,421, with 1,704 deaths.

REUTERS