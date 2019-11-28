Moon feels the heat from 'dirt spoons' sinking without hope

SEOUL • Mr Hwang Hyeon-dong lives in a 6.6 sq m cubicle near his university campus in Seoul, which comes with a shared bathroom and kitchen plus all the rice he can eat. He rents it for 350,000 won (S$406) a month.

Such sparse, cramped rooms, called goshi-won in South Korea, were previously mostly used by less well-off students to temporarily cut themselves off from the outside world while they studied for civil service job tests.

Now they are increasingly becoming permanent homes to young people like Mr Hwang, who identifies himself among the "dirt spoons", those born to low-income families who have all but given up on social mobility.

"If I try hard enough and get a good job, will I ever be able to afford a house?" said the 25-year-old, who lives in his small, cluttered room where clothes are piled on the bed. "Will I ever be able to narrow the gap that's already so big?"

"Dirt spoons" and "gold spoons", as those from better-off families are known, have been around for many years but exploded onto the political scene in recent years, undercutting support for liberal President Moon Jae-in.

Mr Moon came to power in 2017 on a platform of social and economic justice. Yet, halfway through his five-year term, he has little progress to show the country's youth, who have borne the brunt of deepening inequality.

Income disparity has instead widened since Mr Moon took office, with the top income bracket now earning 5.5 times the bottom one, compared with 4.9 times before his inauguration, official data shows.

Mr Hwang, who is in his third year majoring in media studies, said a corruption scandal surrounding former justice minister Cho Kuk was a wake-up call for "dirt spoons" like himself who once believed hard work would make a difference.

Mr Cho and his college professor wife were accused of using their positions to help their daughter gain admission to medical school in 2015. He stepped down last month after only a month as justice minister. His wife is facing trial on allegations of forgery and financial fraud.

To many struggling youth, the scandal showed how "gold spoons" get further ahead with the help of their parents' status and wealth.

UNBRIDGEABLE CHASM? If I try hard enough and get a good job, will I ever be able to afford a house? Will I ever be able to narrow the gap that's already so big? MR HWANG HYEON-DONG, who is in his third year majoring in media studies and lives in a sparse, cramped room called goshi-won.

UNFAIR ADVANTAGE It makes me angry that there are people who are getting help improperly. MR KIM JAE-HOON, a student who works as a part-time waiter and also lives in a goshi-won cubicle.

In a September poll of 3,289 people by recruiting service provider Saramin, three-quarters of respondents said the parents' background was key to the children's success.

"I can't complain that we have different starting lines," said Mr Kim Jae-hoon, 26, who also lives in a goshi-won cubicle. "But it makes me angry that there are people who are getting help improperly."

Mr Kim works as a part-time waiter at a bar near his school and gets by on 400,000 won a month for rent, food and allowance. Most meals are "cup rice" - menial fare of rice and basic toppings of eggs, half an onion and sauce - that he prepares in the shared kitchen.

Young, low-income voters like Mr Kim have deserted Mr Moon in record numbers. Support among voters aged 19 to 29 dropped from 90 per cent in June 2017 to 44 per cent last month, according to a poll by Gallup Korea, while support among those considered to have low incomes has fallen 44 percentage points since mid-2017.

"President Moon has been talking about equal opportunity, a level playing field and justice. But I feel a sense of betrayal because the current situation is far different from what he promised," said Mr Hwang, who voted for Mr Moon.

Older workers are also feeling the pinch as Mr Moon tries to improve employment opportunities and social justice for young workers.

In a televised town hall meeting last week, Mr Moon conceded he had fallen short on those promises and said his declining support among youth was proof he had let them down.

The idea of "dirt spoons" and "gold spoons" has resonated in popular culture in recent years. The film Parasite directed by Mr Bong Joon-ho, about two families at the opposite ends of the social spectrum, has been a smash hit at home and abroad, winning the Cannes Palme d'Or and touted as an Oscar Best Picture contender.

The fact that such "spoons" are portrayed in a diverse range of popular culture is reflective of the bitter hopelessness among the have-nots, said Mr Kim Jong-min, the leader of civic group Youth Taeil, which supports young job-seekers and temporary workers.

"But powerful people in the Moon government and the ruling party - they portray themselves as reformists, but they are just the same old politicians that are not listening to the suffering of the low-income class," he said.

REUTERS