South Korea President Moon Jae-in draws flak from opposition for shelving plans to move office downtown

SEOUL - Elected on a pledge to end his country's authoritarian leadership, South Korean President Moon Jae-in promised to move his office from the secluded Blue House to the more accessible Gwanghwamun in downtown Seoul so he can work closely with government officials based there.

He would "begin an era of a Gwanghwamun President" who communicates closely and regularly with the people on the ground, he said in his inaugural speech.

That dream - one that he has harboured since he was a key aide to the late former president Roh Moo-hyun (2003-2008) - was all but shattered with Blue House's recent announcement that the relocation had been shelved due to space issues.

An official said last Friday that the authorities have "reached the conclusion that there is no alternative space in the current government building complex at Gwanghwamun that can be used as key facilities to replace the Blue House's main hall, reception hall, helipad, etc".

But this does not mean the pledge is withdrawn. The official said the project will be reviewed in the future, depending on ongoing plans to revamp Gwanghwamun.

The announcement came as Mr Moon prepares to enter the third year of his five-year term, at a time when his approval rating has hit an all-time low of 45.9 per cent largely due to his administration's failed economic policies and stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea.

Observers warn that the decision is no different from a broken promise, and it could send his popularity down further.

Attacks from the opposition came fast and furious, with minor Party for Democracy and Peace's spokesman Kim Jung-hyun demanding an apology and explanation from Mr Moon himself.

Lawmaker Lee Che-ik of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said at a press conference on Monday that Mr Moon has "deceived the people" with a pledge that was "populist and unrealistic in the first place". "Dragging it for two years shows the government's incompetence, ignorance and irresponsibility," he added.

Former prime minister Hwang Kyo-ahn weighed in, pointing out that Mr Moon has worked in the Blue House "long enough to know how complex the security and protocols for a president are".

Major daily newspaper JoongAng Ilbo went as far as calling the "Gwanghwamun President" pledge a "fantasy" in a commentary, urging the need to explain why it was made without proper review. "The pledge made by the president of a country cannot be mere ideology," it added.

Dr Lee Jae-hyon of The Asan Institute for Policy Studies, however, argued that Mr Moon has already done more than his predecessors in reaching out to the people.

For one, Mr Moon has lifted a 49-year-old rule to close the road in front of the Blue House at night, so citizens can now enjoy an evening stroll right outside his home and workplace.

The South Korean leader also met a group of 30 citizens at a pub in Gwanghwamun in July last year to listen to their concerns about a planned minimum wage hike.

Dr Lee said the "Gwanghwamun President" pledge had good intentions and people appreciated it. "What is important is not moving out to Gwanghwamun or not, but the president's sincerity," he told The Straits Times.

If a poll by Internet news site Dailian is any indication, most people are not bothered. Its survey of 1,018 people showed that 65.1 per cent agree with the idea to scrap the relocation of the presidential office to Gwanghwamun if it's not economically feasible - as opposed to 23.3 per cent who want Mr Moon to keep his promise. The rest are "not sure".

A netizen named wjrvPcjdtks commented: "I'll be supportive as long as the government can communicate with the people."