‘Monster wolf’ animal-repelling robot in high demand in Hokkaido amid increase in bear attacks

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The wolf-shaped robot is used to repel wild animals that can damage agricultural areas, such as boars, deer and bears.

TOKYO – The demand for a wolf-shaped robot developed by a Hokkaido-based machine parts manufacturer has surged amid an increase in bear attacks and sightings.

The “Monster Wolf” robot, which was developed by Ohta Seiki, is used to repel wild animals that can damage agricultural areas, such as boars, deer and bears. More than three times the number of orders in a normal year has been placed, and there is a waiting list of a few months.

The company started developing the robot in 2016 for farmers who struggled after deer caused damage to their crops. When an animal is detected, the device scares it away by emitting 50 different patterns of sound at full blast, along with shining a bright LED light. Over 380 robots have already been sold.

“Our main clients used to be farmers, but now we have received orders from construction sites and golf courses,” said the company’s president.

“This suggests that bears are appearing in human habitats.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK