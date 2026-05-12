Straitstimes.com header logo

‘Monster wolf’ animal-repelling robot in high demand in Hokkaido amid increase in bear attacks

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The wolf-shaped robot is used to repel wild animals that can damage agricultural areas, such as boars, deer and bears.

The wolf-shaped robot is used to repel wild animals that can damage agricultural areas, such as boars, deer and bears.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Google Preferred Source badge

TOKYO – The demand for a wolf-shaped robot developed by a Hokkaido-based machine parts manufacturer has surged amid an increase in bear attacks and sightings.

The “Monster Wolf” robot, which was developed by Ohta Seiki, is used to repel wild animals that can damage agricultural areas, such as boars, deer and bears. More than three times the number of orders in a normal year has been placed, and there is a waiting list of a few months.

The company started developing the robot in 2016 for farmers who struggled after deer caused damage to their crops. When an animal is detected, the device scares it away by emitting 50 different patterns of sound at full blast, along with shining a bright LED light. Over 380 robots have already been sold.

“Our main clients used to be farmers, but now we have received orders from construction sites and golf courses,” said the company’s president.

“This suggests that bears are appearing in human habitats.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Monster Wolf robot grabs spotlight in Japan as tool to scare off bears
Biodegradation unit lightening load of bear hunters in Hokkaido
See more on

Japan

Animals

Wildlife

Robots

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.