Mongolians in China protest against switch to lessons in Mandarin

BEIJING • Tens of thousands of people in an ethnic Mongolian region of northern China have joined rare protests and school boycotts against a new curriculum that they fear will wipe out their minority culture, residents said yesterday.

The sudden policy change in Inner Mongolia means all ethnic minority schools in the remote region will now be required to teach core subjects in Mandarin rather than Mongolian, echoing similar moves in Tibet and Xinjiang to assimilate local minorities into the dominant Han Chinese population.

"Almost every Mongolian in Inner Mongolia is opposed to the revised curriculum," a 32-year-old herder surnamed Hu from the Xilingol League area said, warning that Mongolian children were losing fluency in their mother tongue. "In a few decades, a minority language will be on the verge of extinction."

Tensions flared across the vast grassland region bordering Mongolia and Russia after the policy was announced by the Inner Mongolia Education Bureau last Wednesday.

Mass protests involving parents, students and ordinary citizens have erupted across the region, according to video clips provided by residents to Agence France-Presse, while thousands of students have boycotted classes.

In some clips, scores of students can be heard shouting in Mongolian: "I swear to death that I will always learn my mother tongue."

"There are at least tens of thousands of people protesting across Inner Mongolia," said Baatar, a 27-year-old herder in the Hinggan League area who refused to give his full name, citing security concerns.

By yesterday, several bilingual boarding schools in Hinggan League and nearby Tongliao city had been surrounded by hundreds of paramilitary police to prevent children who were already enrolled from leaving, Baatar added. Locals said parents also faced widespread pressure from police to send their children to school, with students threatened with expulsion if they did not attend.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE