Mongolia's government is working on a law that will allow foreign citizens to register tech companies and qualify for tax exemptions or reductions in the country described by its top IT official as an under-recognised "hidden gem" of Asia.

The draft law will be submitted to Parliament next month and should take effect around September, Ms Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, the head of Mongolia's Communication and Info Tech Authority, told The Straits Times on April 2.