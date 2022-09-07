Money for nothing: Japanese man lands ultimate dream job

TOKYO - Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto has what some would see as a dream job: He gets paid to do pretty much nothing.

The 38-year-old charges 10,000 yen (S$99) an hour to accompany clients and just be a companion. "Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular," Mr Morimoto said, adding that he has handled 4,000 sessions in the past four years.

With a lanky build and average looks, Mr Morimoto boasts nearly a quarter of a million followers on Twitter, where he finds most of his clients. Roughly a quarter of them are repeat customers, including one who has hired him 270 times.

His job has taken him to a park with a person who wanted to play on a see-saw. He has also beamed and waved through a train window at a complete stranger who wanted a send-off.

But doing nothing does not mean that Mr Morimoto will do anything. He has turned down offers to move a fridge and go to Cambodia, and does not take any requests of a sexual nature.

Last week, Mr Morimoto sat opposite 27-year-old sari-clad Aruna Chida, having a sparse conversation. The data analyst wanted to wear the Indian garment in public but was worried it might embarrass her friends. So she turned to Mr Morimoto for companionship.

"With my friends, I feel I have to entertain them, but with the rental guy (Mr Morimoto), I don't feel the need to be chatty," she said.

Before Mr Morimoto found his true calling, he worked at a publishing firm and was often chided for "doing nothing". So "I started wondering what would happen if I provided my ability to 'do nothing' as a service to clients", he said.

The "nothing" business is his sole source of income, with which he supports his wife and child.

Although he declined to disclose how much he makes, he said he sees about one or two clients a day. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was three or four a day.

As he spent one recent Wednesday doing nothing of note, Mr Morimoto reflected on the bizarre nature of his job and appeared to question a society that values productivity and derides uselessness.

"People tend to think that my 'doing nothing' is valuable because it is useful (for others)," he said.

"But it's fine to really not do anything. People don't have to be useful in any specific way."

REUTERS