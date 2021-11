With just over two months to go before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, momentum for a diplomatic boycott is growing as Washington and its allies seek to put pressure on China over its alleged human rights abuses.

Also driving calls for a boycott is the case of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Her whereabouts and personal safety have become an issue of international concern, after she alleged earlier this month that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.