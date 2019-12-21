Mnuchin confident US-China trade deal will be signed soon

WASHINGTON/BEIJING • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he had no doubt Washington and Beijing would sign a new partial trade agreement next month, marking a truce after nearly two years of conflict.

"I'm very confident," Mr Mnuchin told CNBC. "It's just going through what I would consider to be a technical legal scrub and we'll be releasing the document and signing it in the beginning of January," he said in an interview on Thursday.

World stocks rallied this month after US and Chinese officials announced a "phase one" deal involving the cancellation and reduction of some US tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for pledges from Beijing to make some reforms and buy more US goods and services in the next two years.

Details have yet to be released, however, and deals between the two powers have evaporated before. But Mr Mnuchin said that this time, both sides were on the same page. "It's already on paper and it's already translated. It's not that it's open to renegotiation or that there are any open issues."

US officials said China agreed to increase purchases of US products and services by at least US$200 billion (S$271 billion) over the next two years. According to Washington, that would include additional purchases of US farm products of US$32 billion over two years. It would average an annual total of about US$40 billion, compared to a baseline of US$24 billion in 2017 before the trade war started.

Chinese officials have so far not publicly confirmed much of Washington's version - especially on goods purchase commitments.

On Thursday, China unveiled a new list of tariff exemptions for US imports, mostly chemical products. China said the second part of the waiver list will be released at an appropriate time.

Washington said the deal includes stronger Chinese legal protections for patents, trademarks and copyrights, including improved criminal and civil procedures to fight online infringement, pirated and counterfeit goods.

The two countries have reached a consensus over the protection of trade secrets, guarding intellectual property rights for pharmaceutical products, and cracking down on counterfeit and pirated goods on e-commerce platforms, Chinese Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said yesterday. China will step up protection of intellectual property, but at its own pace, Mr Wang added.

Separately, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on the US not to sign a trade deal with China unless Beijing agrees to release two detained Canadians.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been held in China since they were arrested on Dec 10 last year, accused of espionage.

Their case is widely viewed by Canadians as retribution for the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver just nine days prior. She is wanted in the US on charges related to Iran sanctions violations.

Beijing yesterday said the "current difficult situation" between Canada and China was entirely Ottawa's responsibility, and called for the government to release Meng immediately.

"When you pull out chestnuts from the fire at the behest of others, you will only end up hurting yourself," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing, using a Chinese expression referring to doing others' dirty work. He did not say if the US had asked China to release the two Canadians, but said Canada should "stop colluding with others" to pressure China.

Mr Geng also said Canada's bid to link Sino-US trade matters with other issues is doomed to failure.

