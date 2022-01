To give herself a break and heal from a bad bout of eczema, Ms Hanna Choi decided to pack her bags for the southern holiday island of Jeju for a work-vacation.

The executive assistant at a healthcare start-up, who works remotely, based herself in the northern coast of Jeju for a month last year, logging on from cafes and restaurants she wanted to visit during work hours and after that, taking strolls along the beach to relax.