MIT cuts future research projects with Huawei, ZTE

BEIJING • The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is cutting future research collaborations with Chinese technology giants Huawei and ZTE, citing US investigations into the companies' alleged violations of sanctions.

"MIT is not accepting new engagements or renewing existing ones with Huawei and ZTE or their respective subsidiaries due to federal investigations regarding violations of sanction restrictions," MIT vice-president for research Maria Zuber and associate provost Richard Lester said in a letter.

"The institute will revisit collaborations with these entities as circumstances dictate," they added in the letter posted on MIT's website on Wednesday.

Projects funded by people or groups from China, Russia and Saudi Arabia; those involving work in these countries; and collaborations with people or entities from these countries would also be subject to "elevated-risk" reviews, they said.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen the process for reviewing international engagements, they said.

The US federal authorities unveiled sweeping charges against Huawei in January for allegedly stealing technology and violating US sanctions on Iran.

Other US institutions, including Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, have made similar moves to cut research ties with Huawei following the US charges.

Earlier this year, Britain's University of Oxford said it would not pursue new funding from Huawei for either research contracts or philanthropic donations - though existing projects would continue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE