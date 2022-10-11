Missile tests simulating nuclear attack on S. Korea, says North

SEOUL - North Korea's recent flurry of missile tests were designed to simulate showering the South with tactical nuclear weapons as a warning after large-scale navy drills by South Korean and US forces, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said, the seventh such launch since Sept 25.

Leader Kim Jong Un guided exercises by nuclear tactical units, involving ballistic missiles with mock nuclear warheads, over the past two weeks, KCNA reported, saying they were meant to deliver a strong message of war deterrence.

The tests simulated striking military command facilities, main ports and airports in the South, the news agency added.

"The effectiveness and practical combat capability of our nuclear combat force were fully demonstrated as it stands completely ready to hit and destroy targets at any time from any location," KCNA said.

"Even though the enemy continues to talk about dialogue and negotiations, we do not have anything to talk about nor do we feel the need to do so," the news agency quoted Mr Kim as saying.

KCNA said North Korea's ruling Workers' Party decided to conduct the drills as an unavoidable response to a large-scale mobilisation of US and South Korean naval forces, including an aircraft carrier and a nuclear-powered submarine.

"The statement they've released is crystal clear, that this recent spate of tests was their way of signalling resolve to the United States and South Korea as they carried out military activities of their own," said Mr Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The US and South Korea held joint maritime exercises involving a US aircraft carrier last Friday, a day after the South scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean aerial bombing drill.

The navy exercises involved the US carrier Ronald Reagan and its strike group. The naval forces of South Korea, Japan and the US also conducted joint drills before that.

After the North's statement on Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's office said "it is important to accurately recognise the severity of security issues in the Korean peninsula and North-east Asia to prepare properly", an official was quoted as saying.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida separately condemned Pyongyang's recent missile launches and vowed to work towards "the complete denuclearisation of North Korea in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions".

"This series of ballistic missile (launches) and these various provocative acts are in clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and are absolutely unacceptable," Mr Kishida told reporters when asked to comment on Monday's statement.

The US-led United Nations forces are still technically at war with North Korea as the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

North Korea had referred to only one missile as having a tactical nuclear capability, but the statement clarifies that many systems, new and old, will be assigned such a role, Mr Panda said.

If North Korea resumes nuclear testing, it could include development of smaller "tactical" warheads meant for battlefield use and designed to fit on short-range missiles such as the ones tested recently, analysts said.

South Korean and US officials say there are signs North Korea could soon detonate a new nuclear device in underground tunnels at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which was officially shuttered in 2018.

Analysts say putting small warheads on short-range missiles could represent a dangerous change in the way North Korea deploys and plans to use nuclear weapons.

Last Tuesday, the North test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before, flying what it said was a new intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan for the first time since 2017.

Analysts confirmed the photos released by state media do show a previously unseen IRBM.

"It's incredibly unusual, though, that they'd test a previously untested missile for the first time over Japan; it suggests a substantial degree of confidence in the engine," Mr Panda said.

