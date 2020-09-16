Ministers in Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga's first Cabinet team

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's first Cabinet contains many familiar faces, with eight ministers retaining their portfolios from outgoing leader Shinzo Abe's Cabinet.

There are only two women in the 21-member Cabinet, while only one minister is under the age of 50. The Cabinet has an average age of 60.4, which is marginally younger than the Cabinet that Mr Abe named in September last year.

Here is the list of ministers in Mr Suga's Cabinet:

Prime Minister: Mr Yoshihide Suga, 71 (formerly chief Cabinet secretary)

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister: Mr Taro Aso, 79 (retained)

Chief Cabinet Secretary: Mr Katsunobu Kato, 64 (formerly health, labour and welfare minister)

Foreign Minister: Mr Toshimitsu Motegi, 64 (retained)

Defence Minister: Mr Nobuo Kishi, 61

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister: Mr Hiroshi Kajiyama, 64, (retained)

Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister: Mr Yasutoshi Nishimura, 57 (retained)

Olympics and Paralympics Minister: Ms Seiko Hashimoto, 55 (retained)

Environment Minister: Mr Shinjiro Koizumi, 39 (retained)

Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister: Mr Koichi Hagiuda, 57 (retained)

Health, Labour and Welfare Minister: Mr Norihisa Tamura, 55 (held the post from 2012-2014)

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister: Mr Ryota Takeda, 52 (formerly public safety commission chairman)

Justice Minister: Ms Yoko Kamikawa, 67 (held the post from 2014-2015 and 2017-2018)

Administrative Reform Minister: Mr Taro Kono, 57 (formerly defence minister; held the post from 2015-2016)

Digital Minister: Mr Takuya Hirai, 62 (formerly IT policy minister from 2018-2019)

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister: Mr Kotaro Nogami, 53

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister: Mr Kazuyoshi Akaba, 62 (retained)

Reconstruction Minister: Mr Katsuei Hirasawa, 75

2025 Osaka Expo Minister: Mr Shinji Inoue, 50

Minister for Promoting the Dynamic Engagement of All Citizens: Mr Tetsushi Sakamoto, 69

Chairman of National Public Safety Commission: Mr Hachiro Okonogi, 55 (held the post from 2017-2018)