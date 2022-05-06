Millions urged to work from home as Beijing presses on with testing

BEIJING/SHANGHAI • Millions of people in Beijing returned to work yesterday, many remotely, with scores of subway stations shut after a national holiday muted by coronavirus curbs.

The Chinese authorities have pressed on with their zero-Covid-19 policy involving lockdowns and mass testing as they battle the biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, with entire neighbourhoods in the capital sealed over small numbers of infections.

Beijing reported 50 local Covid-19 cases yesterday, a day after it said people in its most populous district of Chaoyang, home to around 3.5 million people, should work from home. Those in the area who need to visit their offices were encouraged to drive themselves and avoid gatherings.

Another Beijing district, Tongzhou, also encouraged residents to work from home, while dozens of subway stations across the city remained closed.

Some employees were seen returning to their office buildings yesterday in Chaoyang, scanning their health codes that permit entry to venues.

Beijing is treading cautiously after an extended lockdown in Shanghai, China's largest city, led to food shortages and public anger.

The Chinese capital was doing better two weeks into its outbreak than Shanghai did at that point, when daily cases were in the hundreds and rising. Some isolated lockdowns of residential buildings and the closure of gyms, restaurants and other venues remained in force, however - with residents desperately hoping such moves would suffice.

"Shanghai has fallen," Mr Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the state-backed nationalist tabloid Global Times, said on the Twitter-like Weibo yesterday.

That meant Beijing had "a very important mission" to either find less costly ways of tackling its outbreak or "to tell the whole Chinese society the truth" that disruptive consequences cannot be avoided, he said. "The former requires wisdom, the latter courage."

Some curbs were being loosened, however, with Beijing announcing on Wednesday that international travellers can be released from quarantine after 10 days in a centralised facility and a week of home isolation, down from a total of 21 days.

This was based on the characteristics of the Omicron virus variant, government spokesman Xu Hejian told reporters, pointing to a shorter incubation period and usually milder symptoms.

Close contacts of confirmed cases will also have a shorter centralised quarantine, officials said.

In Shanghai, Covid-19 cases fell slightly. The city reported 4,651 cases for Wednesday, down from 4,982 on Tuesday.

The Shanghai authorities have indicated that the city's lockdown will be lifted only once community transmission reaches zero - the same path taken in Jilin province in the north-east, where a lockdown gradually started to ease once there was no more community transmission.

But it is uncertain when that may be, and the persistent number of cases indicates Omicron may be able to outmanoeuvre the harsh movement restrictions. Around 2.54 million of Shanghai's total population of about 25 million remained under the strictest form of lockdown as at Monday, officials said at a briefing on Tuesday. The city will continue to conduct mass testing, using both polymerase chain reaction and rapid antigen tests, until tomorrow.

Yesterday also marked a return to work after a five-day Labour Day holiday devoid of the usual trips across the country or lavish family dinners. The long break is usually one of the most lucrative times of the year for restaurants, hotels and other businesses in China. This year, travellers spent 43 per cent less than they did last year, data showed yesterday.

It was the latest sign of the pain caused by various degrees of Covid-19 curbs imposed on dozens of major population centres across the country.

The slump in spending will drag down services activity, which already contracted last month.

The zero-Covid-19 policy taken by China, where the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, contrasts with the attitude of the rest of the world which is trying to live with the disease. China's stance threatens its official growth target of around 5.5 per cent this year and could cause reverberations across the global economy and trade.

