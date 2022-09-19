Millions in Japan urged to seek shelter as Typhoon Nanmadol strikes

IZUMI - Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in south-western Japan on Sunday night, as the authorities urged millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm's high winds and torrential rain.

The storm officially made landfall at around 7pm local time (6pm Singapore time) as its eyewall - the most destructive part of a storm - arrived near Kagoshima city, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

It was packing gusts of up to 234kmh and had already dumped up to 500mm of rain in less than 24 hours on parts of south-western Kyushu region.

At least 20,000 people were spending the night in shelters in Kyushu's Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, where the JMA has issued a rare "special warning" - an alert that is given only when it forecasts conditions seen once in several decades.

National broadcaster NHK, which collates information from the local authorities, said more than seven million people had been told to move to shelters or take refuge in sturdy buildings to ride out the storm.

The evacuation warnings are not mandatory, and the authorities have at times struggled to convince people to move to shelters before extreme weather.

They sought to drive home their concerns about the weather system throughout the weekend.

"Please stay away from dangerous places, and please evacuate if you feel even the slightest hint of danger," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tweeted after convening a government meeting on the storm.

"It will be dangerous to evacuate at night. Please move to safety while it's still light outside."

The JMA has warned that the region could face unprecedented danger from high winds, storm surges and torrential rain and called the storm "very dangerous".

"Areas affected by the storm are seeing the sort of rain that has never been experienced before," Mr Hiro Kato, head of the Weather Monitoring and Warning Centre, told reporters on Sunday.

"Especially in areas under landslide warnings, it is extremely probable that some kinds of landslides are already happening."

By Sunday evening, utility companies said nearly 200,000 homes across the region were without power.

Trains, flights and ferry runs were cancelled until the passage of the storm, and even some convenience stores - generally open all hours and considered a lifeline in disasters - were shutting their doors.

"The southern part of the Kyushu region may see the sort of violent wind, high waves and high tides that have never been experienced before," the JMA said on Sunday, urging residents to exercise "the highest caution possible".

The storm, which has weakened slightly as it approached land, is expected to turn north-east and sweep up across Japan's main island through early Wednesday.

Japan is currently in typhoon season and faces around 20 such storms a year, routinely seeing heavy rain that causes landslides or flash floods.

