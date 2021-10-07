Military tensions 'worst in 40 years'

China-Taiwan military tensions are at their highest in four decades, Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told Parliament yesterday, adding that Beijing already has the ability to invade and will be able to launch a full-scale invasion by 2025.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen also said yesterday: "I want to tell the authority in Beijing that it has to exercise restraint to avoid potential conflicts due to miscalculations or accidents."

Since last Friday, about 150 Chinese air force aircraft have entered Taiwan's air defence zone.