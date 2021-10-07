Military tensions with China 'worst in 40 years'

TAIPEI • Military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's Defence Minister said yesterday, promoting a new arms spending package to lawmakers days after record numbers of Chinese aircraft flew into the island's air defence identification zone (Adiz).

Over a four-day period beginning last Friday, Taiwan reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft entered its air defence zone. Just one incursion was reported on Tuesday.

Asked by a lawmaker on the current military tensions with China in Parliament, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the situation was "the most serious" in more than 40 years since he joined the military, adding there was a risk of a "misfire" across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

"For me as a military man, the urgency is right in front of me," he told a parliamentary committee reviewing an extra military spending plan worth NT$240 billion (S$11.7 billion) over the next five years for homemade weapons including missiles and warships.

However, while Taiwan has complained repeatedly about China's planes harrying them, the situation is far less dramatic than the crisis ahead of the 1996 presidential election, the last time the two were on the brink of war.

Then, China carried out missile tests in waters close to Taiwan, hoping to prevent people voting for Mr Lee Teng-hui, who China suspected of harbouring pro-independence tendencies. Mr Lee won convincingly.

China sees Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunited, by force if necessary.

Mr Chiu said China already has the ability to invade Taiwan and it will be capable of mounting a "full-scale" invasion by 2025. "By 2025, China will bring the cost and attrition to its lowest. It has the capacity now, but it will not start a war easily, having to take many other things into consideration."

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen also said yesterday at a meeting of her pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party: "Actions taken by... (China) have seriously damaged peace and stability in the region.

"I want to tell the authority in Beijing that it has to exercise restraint to avoid potential conflicts due to miscalculations or accidents."

The United States, Taiwan's main military supplier, has confirmed its "rock-solid" commitment to Taiwan and also criticised China.

Beijing blames Washington's policies of supporting Taiwan with arms sales and sending warships through the Taiwan Strait for raising tensions.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the "Taiwan agreement".

"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan... We made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement."

Mr Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's longstanding policy under which it officially recognises Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes clear that the US decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing instead of Taiwan rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.

While that Act binds the US to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, Washington only acknowledges China's stance that the island belongs to it and that there is "one China", and takes no position on Taiwan's sovereignty.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview in Paris with Bloomberg Television, said yesterday: "It's very important that no one take unilateral actions that change the status quo by force."

He said "we need to see China stop these actions", and "we'll see" whether Mr Biden and Mr Xi are able to meet in person in the coming weeks or months.

