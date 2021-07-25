Migrant workers stranded in city hit by floods

ZHENGZHOU • For many migrant workers caught up in severe flooding in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, crossing town to stay with relatives in less affected areas or returning to their homes in the countryside is not possible.

They must stay put, tied to livelihoods in inundated parts of the city and living too far away from families to reach them when transportation is so badly disrupted. They will live without power and running water, and with difficulty moving around Zhengzhou and getting back to work.

Mr Hu, a 40-year-old construction worker from Shandong province who gave only his surname, is one of them. He rations his food and water, and ventures out into waist-high, mud-coloured water once a day in search of cellphone reception.

"I can't simply go back to my home town. I work here," he said, sitting in a park that was raised from the roads and so no longer flooded. "Some people have... relatives nearby they can go to. For us non-locals, leaving is not easy. We have no way of going home, and we have no work at home."

China's estimated 280 million rural migrant workers often flock to cities like Zhengzhou in search of better jobs, leaving behind families and returning home only once a year for the Chinese New Year.

The city of 12 million is still recovering from floods last week during which it received the equivalent of a year's worth of rain in just a few days. The death toll in Henan province, where Zhengzhou is located, is 58, according to state media.

Ms Zhu Lingyan, 35, a migrant worker whose family-run business was hit by the floods, said she would have to fork out 30,000 yuan (S$6,300) for the damage.

Hailing from a city over 100km from Zhengzhou, she had opened a noodle restaurant just before the floods hit, investing her life savings of 200,000 yuan in the business. "All the electrical appliances are ruined. It's too hard," she said, trying to hold back tears.

As workers began clearing vehicles and debris from roads in Henan, the authorities elsewhere shut ports and railways as they braced themselves for Typhoon In-Fa. In-Fa is forecast to make landfall today in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang near Shanghai.

A level 3 alert - the third-highest - was raised for the storm, while more than 100 trains travelling through the region have been cancelled, according to China Railway.

All ship docks were shut down from Yangshan Port south of Shanghai as the city closed some public parks and museums and warned residents to stay indoors.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE