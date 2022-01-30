Migrant worker beaten, insulted by colleagues at Japanese firm

The torrent of physical and verbal abuse began just one month after a Vietnamese migrant worker arrived in Japan in October 2019.

The 41-year-old construction worker, who left behind his wife and five-year-old daughter for the promise of better wages, instead found himself being treated as an outcast by colleagues at a company in Okayama in western Japan.

He was not only mocked for his sub-par Japanese, but was also constantly brutalised, beaten and kicked by his colleagues as bystanders looked on and laughed.

Things got so bad that the man, who wanted to stay anonymous in press conferences this month, suffered more than bruises and cuts - a chipped tooth, a deep gash to his lip that needed stitches, a fracture as well as four broken ribs.

The company not only turned a blind eye to his plight, but also got him to lie to doctors that he was in a bicycle accident.

The man said the stifling and oppressive workplace environment made him afraid to speak up sooner, until a concerned friend referred his case to a local labour union, Fukuyama Union Tampopo, in October last year.

"What I was most afraid of was that I will be deported to Vietnam if I can no longer work at the company," he said. "I was very scared and panicked. I was told that if I spoke up, the company would exact revenge and put me under even more pressure."

The union took him into its custody in October and the man is now seeking an apology and compensation in a shocking case that has made national headlines.

The Vietnamese man had come to Japan under its Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP), which began in 1993 as a soft power diplomatic initiative for prosperous, technically advanced Japan to help upskill workers in developing nations, particularly in blue-collar industries.

Yet the TITP has come under intense scrutiny because dozens of trainees have died in recent years.

The United States, in its annual Trafficking In Persons report last year, also singled out the TITP as a hotbed for cheap labour, exploitation and abuse as workers incur massive debts to come to Japan.