Mid-air collision of South Korean air force trainer planes kills three

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Two trainer aircraft of South Korea's air force collided in mid-air on Friday (April 1), authorities said, with media putting the casualties at three pilots killed and another injured in the rare accident.

The crash happened about 6km south of the KT-1 airplanes’ base in the southeastern city of Sacheon, at about 1.37pm, the air force said.

"Despite their attempts at an emergency escape, three pilots died and one remains missing," it said in a statement, adding that it had formed a team to determine the cause of the accident and damage.

More than 30 firefighters and rescuers have begun a search at the crash site, it added.