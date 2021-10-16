Microsoft modifies LinkedIn brand in China

BEIJING • Microsoft is pulling the plug on its LinkedIn brand in China nearly seven years after its launch, replacing it with a stripped-down version.

The move marks the retreat of the last major US-owned social network in China as the authorities there further tighten their control over the Internet sector.

LinkedIn said in a Thursday blog post the new version would focus only on jobs, called "InJobs", which would not include a social feed or options to share.

"While we've found success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunity, we have not found that same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed," LinkedIn said.

"We're also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China."

LinkedIn stressed it "will continue to have a strong presence in China to drive our new strategy and are excited to launch the new InJobs app later this year".

LinkedIn's moves in China have been closely watched as a model for how a Western social media app could operate within China's tightly regulated Internet, which bans many other platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

LinkedIn expanded in China in 2014, acknowledging at the time that it would have to censor some of the content that users posted on its website to comply with Chinese regulations.

It has been among the companies hit over the past year by a wide-ranging crackdown by Beijing, which has imposed fresh curbs on its Internet firms on areas from content to customer privacy. The Chinese government also said it wants platforms to more actively promote core socialist values.

In March, LinkedIn paused new sign-ups in China, saying that it was working to be compliant with Chinese laws. Two months later, it was among 105 apps accused by China's top Internet regulator of illegally collecting and using personal information and ordered to make rectifications.

News website Axios last month reported that LinkedIn had blocked from its Chinese platform the profiles of several US journalists and academics which contained information China considers sensitive, citing "prohibited content".

