MFA advises S'poreans to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel advisory asking Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Hong Kong, following pro-democracy protests in the financial hub.

In an advisory dated yesterday, the MFA said the protests that have been ongoing since June have become increasingly unpredictable and could turn violent.

The recent protests have also affected the Hong Kong Inter-national Airport, leading to the cancellation of flights and leaving many travellers stranded at the airport.

"Singaporeans are thus advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong, given current developments," it said.

The MFA advised those already in Hong Kong to take necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety, including staying vigilant, monitoring developments through the local news and heeding the instructions of the local authorities.

"You should avoid protests and large public gatherings, and stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe," it said.

The MFA added that Singa-poreans can follow the Hong Kong Police Force on their Facebook and Twitter accounts for the latest updates.

Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with the MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong •Tel: +852-2527-2212 or +852-9466-1251 (after office hours) •Fax: +852-2861-3595 •E-mail: singcg_hkg@mfa.sg Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) •Tel: +65 6379-8800/8855 •E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@ mfa.gov.sg

Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Consulate-General in Hong Kong or the MFA Duty Office: