Meta says it has disrupted China-based propaganda operation targeting US polls

SAN FRANCISCO - Meta Platforms said it has disrupted the first known China-based influence operation focused on targeting users in the United States with political content ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The network maintained fake accounts across Meta's social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as competitor service Twitter, but was small and did not attract much of a following, Meta said in a report on Tuesday summarising its findings.

Still, the report noted, the discovery was significant because it suggested a shift towards more direct interference in US domestic politics compared with previous known Chinese propaganda efforts.

"The Chinese operations we've taken down before talked primarily about America to the world, primarily in South Asia, not to Americans about themselves," Meta global threat intelligence lead Ben Nimmo told a press briefing.

"Essentially, the message was 'America bad, China good,'" he said of those operations, while the new operation pushed messages aimed at Americans on both sides of divisive issues like abortion and gun rights.

Another Meta executive at the briefing said the company did not have enough evidence to say who in China was behind the activity.

When asked at a news conference about Meta's findings, US Attorney-General Merrick Garland said his office was "very concerned" about intelligence reports of election interference by foreign governments "starting back some time ago and continuing all the way into the present".

A Twitter spokesman said the company was aware of the information in Meta's report and also took down the accounts.

According to Meta's report, the Chinese fake accounts posed as liberal and conservative Americans in different states. They had been posting political memes and lurking in the comments field of public figures' posts since November 2021.

A sample screenshot showed one account commenting on a Facebook post by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, asking him to stop gun violence and using the hashtag #RubioChildrenKiller.

The same network also set up fake accounts that posed as people in the Czech Republic criticising the Czech government over its approach to China, according to the report.

Meta also said it had intercepted the largest and most complex Russia-based operation since the war in Ukraine began, describing it as a sprawling network of over 60 websites posing as legitimate news organisations, along with about 4,000 social media accounts and petitions on sites such as that of US-based campaign group Avaaz.

That operation primarily targeted users in Europe.

