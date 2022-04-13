Merlion fights monsters alongside Ultraman in new video for tourism campaign

The Merlion, which marks its 50th birthday in September, transforms into a superhero in a new video commissioned by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

In the 6½-minute video released yesterday, Singapore's beloved icon, with a red and white mane and red paws, rises from the waters of Marina Bay to join hands with fictional superhero Ultraman to fend off monsters that attack local landmarks like Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands and Jewel Changi Airport.

STB began a tie-up with Japanese production house Tsuburaya - which owns the Ultraman copyright - last year to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan, a milestone that coincided with Ultraman's 55th birthday.

At a tourism campaign event in Tokyo's youth hub of Shibuya yesterday, Mr Markus Tan, STB's regional director for North Asia, said the Covid-19 pandemic meant that the brakes had to be slammed on the SingapoReimagine Ultraman campaign, but that more would be done this year.

"Singapore is ready to connect with the world," he said.

"We're very proud to have partnered Tsuburaya, for Ultraman is not only a very iconic character in Japan but all over the world. He'll be helping us with our tourism recovery programmes."

The bulk of yesterday's event was devoted to whetting the wanderlust of Japanese travellers.

In a talk session with Ultraman series actress Hikari Kuroki, 21, attractions such as Jewel Changi Airport, wellness experiences such as yoga on the rooftop of Marina Bay Sands, and dishes like chilli crab were introduced.