Memorial event for victims of 2022 Itaewon crush marred by political slugging

SEOUL – A memorial event on Sunday for the victims of the Halloween crowd crush tragedy in Itaewon turned into a political slugfest as opposition parties slammed South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for his absence.

Some critics in the opposition camp are even calling for his impeachment.

Some 10,000 people swarmed the open plaza in front of Seoul’s City Hall to remember the 159 people who died in a stampede in a narrow alley in Itaewon on Oct 29, 2022.

The nearly three-hour event – which was also broadcast live online – was attended by many opposition politicians, most of them from the largest opposition party Democratic Party (DP), which had co-organised the event with the bereaved families.

Besides speeches by the party representatives and activists, a crush survivor shared what she went through a year ago. Family members of the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry-sinking also spoke to show support for the Itaewon families.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party (DP) last Friday had called for President Yoon to issue a formal apology to the victims and their families, and to attend the memorial.

But Mr Yoon’s camp declined the invitation, saying that the event was “not a commemoration ceremony, but a political rally”.

Instead, he spoke at a private memorial service held in a church earlier in the day, expressing his condolences to the families and promising to continue building a safe South Korea.

“We will keep working hard to achieve the goal of ensuring safety in the country. We must make sure the sacrifices of the victims will not go to waste,” he said.

While some members of his ruling party, the People’s Power Party, eventually turned up at the public memorial event, Mr Yoon’s absence was lambasted by the opposition.

Justice Party leader Lee Jeong-Mi told the crowd: “It is heartbreaking to see the empty chair left for the President, where he should be sitting and expressing his apology.”

In his speech, Mr Lee accused Mr Yoon’s administration of being “unrepentant” and “only bent on covering the truth” which the bereaved families are seeking.

Mr Lee pledged that his party will take the lead to ensure that no more lives will be lost “due to the state’s incompetence and irresponsibility”.