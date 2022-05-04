Members who made it to the Standing Committee

• Mr Li Keqiang, outgoing premier.

•Mr Wang Yang, incumbent chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory group.

•Mr Hu Yaobang, CPC general secretary from 1982 to 1987.

•Mr Hu Jintao, CPC general secretary from 2002 to 2012.

•Mr Hu Qili, then the designated heir, was demoted to minister of electronics in 1989 for opposing the military crackdown on the pro-democracy Tiananmen protests. (The three Hus are not related).

•Mr Li Ruihuan, former CPPCC chairman from 1993 to 2003.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 04, 2022, with the headline Members who made it to the Standing Committee.

