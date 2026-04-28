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Measles cases in Japan rise past 360 so far in 2026, with many reported in Tokyo

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Vaccination is considered effective to prevent people from being infected with measles.

Vaccination is considered effective to prevent people from being infected with measles.

PHOTO: AFP

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TOKYO The number of measles cases in Japan reached 362 in 2026 as at April 19, according to a preliminary figure released on April 28 by the Japan Institute for Health Security (JIHS).

There were 57 cases reported for the week up to April 19, the second-highest after the previous week with 62 cases, according to the national institute.

Many cases were reported in the Tokyo metropolitan area. By prefecture, Tokyo was at the top with 153 cases, followed by Kanagawa with 36, Kagoshima with 34 and Chiba with 24. Saitama had 22 cases, according to the JIHS.

Vaccination is considered effective to prevent people from being infected with the disease. However, 71 per cent of the cases reported so far in 2026 had received one dose or none, or it was not known whether they had been vaccinated at all, according to the JIHS. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.