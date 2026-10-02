Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

McDonald’s Japan halts sales of some burgers in Hokkaido amid concerns over beef patties

McDonald’s Japan is investigating how the patties were delivered.

TOKYO – McDonald’s Japan announced on Oct 1 that it has suspended sales of certain items at all 91 of its stores in Hokkaido until Oct 2 , after beef patties that may not meet quality standards were delivered to stores in the prefecture.

The company is working to secure alternative inventory and improve its supply system, with the goal of resuming sales on Oct 3 .

According to the company, the suspension affects 10 products that use beef patties, including McDonald’s hamburger, bacon lettuce burger and Big Mac.

Products not included in this suspension were sold as usual. The suspension went into effect at all stores on the evening of Sept 30, and no health problems have been confirmed so far.

McDonald’s Japan is investigating how the patties were delivered.

“We deeply apologise to our customers. We will strive to ensure thorough quality control,” the company said. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK