May's Brexit deal rejected - for third time

Lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time yesterday, sounding its probable death knell and leaving Britain's withdrawal from the European Union (EU) in turmoil on the very day it was supposed to leave the bloc. The defeat means Britain now has until April 12 to convince the 27 capitals of the EU that it has an alternative path out of the impasse, or see itself cast out of the bloc on that date with no deal on post-Brexit ties.

