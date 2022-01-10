Mass testing in China's Tianjin city over Omicron cases

People queueing to take Covid-19 tests at a primary school in Nankai district, in China's Tianjin city yesterday. The authorities have ordered Covid-19 tests for the entire 14 million-strong population of the northern coastal city after at least two local cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant were detected. Residents of four districts were slated to be tested yesterday, with the remaining districts to be covered today, according to the Tianjin government. While a full lockdown has not been imposed, residents have been advised not to leave the city for unnecessary reasons. The latest outbreak will be viewed with concern in Beijing ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics.