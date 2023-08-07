Mass stabbings across South Korea prompt demand for more power among police

SEOUL - South Korea, terrorised by a series of stabbing sprees all over the country in the past month, is pondering if its police need more liberty in deploying force when confronting a suspect.
Earlier this month President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the country’s “entire police force would be mobilised” to prevent the recurrence of stabbing attacks at random.
But police officers on the front lines complain they are being held liable for use of force even when judged to be necessary on the scene.
On the workplace online community called Blind, an anonymous user with a verified officer account wrote in a post Friday that his colleagues were “losing morale” over reactions that police failed to respond assertively or quickly enough to the series of stabbing attacks.
In the post, the user alleged that officers were “severely limited” from using force even under reasonable circumstances, citing past court rulings that made officers pay damages for the way they handled armed suspects.
Within the police, there have been consistent demands for allowing police use more force during encounters with violent suspects, to make arrest and to protect themselves and citizens, according to an officer in Seoul. “In the wake of the knife attacks, these demands have certainly grown,” he said.
This is not the first time calls escalated for giving police immunity from using force in violent situations.
In 2019, multiple petitions were filed with the presidential office pleading increased police use of force after a video footage of officers struggling to get ahold of a 19-year-old suspect wielding a knife went viral. That same year, an officer was forced to pay damages worth 320 million won ($329,850) for tasering a mentally disabled woman with knives in her hands. The woman died from injuries from being tasered.
Some argue that police are overwhelmed with the wider-ranging investigative jurisdiction they were tasked with under the former Moon Jae-in administration. Under the reform led by the Democratic Party of Korea president, police took on investigative responsibilities had been held by prosecutors for the past 70 years.
According to a Korea Bar Association survey of 511 attorneys taken in December last year, 86 per cent said they were experiencing delays in police investigations after the police’s investigative jurisdiction widened. Similarly, 84 per cent said criminal cases were pending beyond the appropriate timeframe at the police stage since the reform.
One police officer in Seoul said that although the overall workload has increased as a result of the reform, the ability to control the recent stabbings or other violent crimes “does not have a direct correlation” to the police’s expanded investigative authorities.
In a press conference on Sunday, Democratic Party floor leader Park Kwang-on characterised the knife attacks as “acts of terrorism”.
“Fear is running rampant in Korea, once considered one of the safest among developed countries, due to the series of heinous crimes,” he said.
Demand for non-lethal defense equipment rises
Self-defense products in South Korea are on the rise as people turn to such items to arm themselves in the case of a random stabbing incident.
The number of transactions involving personal defense equipment saw a 123 per cent increase on e-commerce platform Interpark compared to the same period last year, according to the company.
Sales of self-defense items increased by 202 per cent July 9-21, over the same period last year.
In the event of a knife threat or attack, South Korean experts on Sunday said it is crucial to be able to respond effectively, recommending that people make it a habit to prepare in advance with the proper safety equipment and information about how to respond in the event an incident.
As insecurity and anxiety worsen among the public, Lee Keon-su, a police department professor at Baekseok University, advises that people prepare by carrying non-lethal self-defense weapons as everyday objects.
Regardless of age, gender and one’s size or strength, Lee suggests having on hand a personal protection device that is legally available such as pepper spray, which shoots capsaicin to blind someone temporarily, a gas pistol that sprays toxic gas or shoots gas-filled projectiles or a three-tiered expandable baton with which to protect oneself in the event of an attack.
“It’s also important to look at people’s eyes or hands while walking, traveling or taking public transportation because you never know what will happen,” Lee added.
In knife attack situations, victims should ask for help so that others call the police, according to Lee. If a passerby witnesses an incident occurring, Lee said they should immediately escape to a nearby building and dial the police for help and come out after the police arrive to address the situation.
Lee also suggested that the government launch a real-time crime monitoring system that could inform people if there is a person carrying a hazardous weapon in their hand or if there’s a dangerous-looking person so that people can get to safety as quickly as possible and escape dangerous situations.
Kwack Dae-gyung, a professor in the College of Police and Criminal Justice at Dongguk University, highlighted the basic importance of being aware of one’s surroundings while traveling.
“It’s important for people not to get distracted by their mobile phones or earphones. Everybody on the streets, especially young people and students, are busy looking at their phones and listening to music, but this makes them defenseless and a ‘soft target’ to assailants,” Kwak said.
“People should also take the main paths and streets while walking or traveling as there’s a higher chance of being protected by other pedestrians and police if an attacker wields a knife,” he added.
Kwak also noted that people should know well their traveling route, as well as the location of exits and entrances and what buildings and shelters are nearby in order to respond in the event of a random knife attack or other emergency. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK