Masks, test kits back on shopping lists amid signs of Covid-19 resurgence in S. Korea

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Major convenience store chains in South Korea have seen a rise in sales of Covid-19-related products over the past month.

SEOUL – As Covid-19 infections begin to climb in South Korea, pandemic-era shopping habits are making a comeback, with people once again reaching for masks and self-test kits.

All three major convenience store chains – 7-Eleven, GS25 and CU – have seen a sharp rise in sales of related products over the past month, according to news reports on Aug 28.

Sales of Covid-19 self-test kits at 7-Eleven, for example, recorded a 62 per cent on-month rise from Aug 1 to 26, while those of masks, cold medicine and fever and pain relievers rose 17 per cent, 15 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, data showed.

GS25 also reported a 30.3 per cent increase in test kits and a 10.3 per cent gain in cold medicine over the same period. Demand was particularly strong for masks for children and infants, with sales more than quadrupling from the previous month, up 341 per cent, officials said.

CU saw a similar trend from Aug 1 to 23, with sales of test kits and cold medicine up 45.7 per cent and 12.2 per cent, respectively, from the same period a month earlier.

“Since mid-August, we’ve been asking parents to send their children to day care with masks after a series of cold-like illnesses accompanied by high fevers among one- and two-year-olds,” Hwang Ji-mi, a teacher at a daycare centre in Dongjak-gu, Seoul, told The Korea Herald.

Industry sources say the recent uptick in Covid-19 infections is bringing back the shopping habits that became commonplace during the pandemic.

The country’s Covid-19 detection rate reached 9.1 per cent for Aug 9 to 15, roughly 2.8 times the 3.2 per cent recorded three weeks earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 at general hospitals also rose over the same period.

Cases are also on the rise in China, with about 522,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in July, including 487 severe cases and one death, according to local media reports.

“With schools back in session, we expect demand for test kits, masks and cold medicine to remain strong for a while. The change of seasons is also likely to give sales a further boost,” a GS25 official said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK