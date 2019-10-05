Masked protesters go on rampage in Hong Kong

HONG KONG • Masked protesters went on an hours-long rampage in Hong Kong yesterday, attacking public property and buildings and forcing an unprecedented suspension of the city's Mass Transit Railway (MTR) network after multiple stations were vandalised.

In the second incident of a protester being shot in a week, a 14-year-old was shot in the left thigh by an off-duty police officer in Yuen Long. This reportedly occurred during an altercation after a car, driven by the policeman, bumped into a person. The policeman was then surrounded by protesters.

RTHK reported that in the ensuing chaos, the teen was shot in the left thigh, while the mob beat up the policeman. At some point, two petrol bombs were hurled towards the officer, though he managed to escape towards the Yuen Long MTR station, where he was able to get help from arriving police vans.

The teen was sent to Pok Oi Hospital and was conscious when he arrived. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old was shot in the shoulder during a protest.

The city's railway operator announced the suspension of all rail, light rail and feeder bus service at around 10.30pm, saying it took the action out of safety concerns. Arson attacks were reported at a number of stations, a train was reportedly damaged and some station staff were injured in attacks.

MTR stations were the main target of the protesters' ire yesterday. At the Tai Koo station, protesters destroyed surveillance cameras while spraying a water hose, triggering its closure.

At Sha Tin Wai MTR station, turnstiles, advertising billboards and other facilities were severely vandalised, while a flash mob that broke into the Lok Fu station completely trashed the premises in under five minutes. Fires were lit at the exits of the Causeway Bay MTR station while journalists and police were still inside.

Other MTR stations were not spared, with the stations at Mong Kok, Tai Wai and Kwun Tong, also vandalised. Even more shuttered their premises fearing violence.

NEED TO MAINTAIN LAW AND ORDER Put simply, if there is no escalation of violence, we don't need to come out with any new measures. But if violence escalates, we need to maintain law and order in Hong Kong, we need to make sure that people can conduct their lives as usual. Then we will need to continue to find several ways to deal with the situation. HONG KONG CHIEF EXECUTIVE CARRIE LAM

MTR services were severely disrupted, with all lines going out of service. Late in the night, the Tin Fu Light Rail stop in Tin Shui Wai was set on fire.

Riot police swung into action in Hennessy Road in Causeway Bay firing tear gas as they charged towards Wan Chai, even as dozens more marched on Lockhart Road in the same direction. Several rounds of tear gas were also fired outside Tuen Mun MTR station and in a confrontation at Tsuen Wan.

A black flag was raised outside Hysan Place mall, warning of the use of tear gas. Tear gas was also fired in Lung Cheung Road in Wong Tai Sin after an orange flag warning people to disperse was raised.

Meanwhile, businesses and establishments seen as sympathetic to Beijing were not spared by the protesters either. Bank of China branches in Chai Wan and Causeway Bay were attacked, while the glass door of a China Construction Bank branch in Causeway Bay was shattered, triggering alarms.

Firefighters were busy tackling several blazes.

Vehicular traffic was also severely affected by last night's protests. Protesters built barricades in Causeway Bay near the entrance to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel connecting Hong Kong Island with Kowloon by road.

In Connaught Road, a major thoroughfare on the island, protesters started a fire by burning barricades.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Admiralty, and occupied the Harcourt Road flyover, which is a regular flashpoint in violent clashes. They were observed by two dozen riot police a few hundred metres away guarding the government headquarters on Tim Wa Avenue.

The Legislative Council Secretariat issued a red alert, prompting the evacuation of the building.

Hundreds also gathered at Whampoa Garden in Hung Hom, shouting: "Stay with Hong Kong, fight for freedom."

Another roadblock was built in Hong Kong Island's Aberdeen area, a rare location for protests.

HK'S ANTI-MASK LAW

THE BAN

The Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation, which takes effect today, bans the wearing of masks at public meetings, processions, unlawful or unauthorised assemblies, and riots.

Invoked as a regulation under the Emergency Regulations Ordinance (Chapter 241) on public danger grounds, it gives a police officer the authority to require an individual believed to be preventing identification to remove the facial covering in public.

WHY MASKS?

Protesters have covered their faces with surgical or gas masks during demonstrations that have turned violent to conceal their identity and to avoid the effects of tear gas used by police.

PENALTIES

Offenders will be liable to a maximum fine of HK$25,000 (S$4,400) and imprisonment of one year. They can be charged up to a year after the date of the alleged offence.

Failure to comply with a police request to remove facial covering for identification attracts a fine of up to HK$10,000 and a maximum jail term of six months.

EXEMPTIONS

Reasonable excuses include, but are not limited to, pre-existing medical or health reasons, religious reasons or a person required by profession or employment for physical safety purposes to don a mask.

THE SIGNIFICANCE

This is the first time in 52 years that the authorities have resorted to emergency powers to implement the move.

Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997. The Emergency Regulations Ordinance allows the Chief Executive in Council to censor the media, control ports, confiscate property, as well as to confer greater arrest, detention and deportation powers to the police.

THE ORIGIN

The ordinance was introduced by the British in 1922 to combat wildcat strikes by Chinese seamen who were protesting over dismal wages.

It was last used in the 1967 riots when more than 50 people were killed over the course of a year as leftists, with the help of the People's Militia from mainland China, conducted a widespread bombing and murder campaign.

OTHER ALTERNATIVES

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said she will consider making new laws under this ordinance if the violence escalates further.

Another option is Article 14 of the Basic Law, which is Hong Kong's mini-Constitution. It allows the local government to request help from the People's Liberation Army garrisons in the city in the event of a breakdown in public order.

There is also Article 18, which allows China's National People's Congress Standing Committee to declare a state of war or a state of emergency. In this case, Beijing can make any law for Hong Kong it deems fit to deal with the crisis.

Claire Huang