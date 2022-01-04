Map drawn from memory helps reunite abducted man with mum

BEIJING • Thirty-three years after he was abducted, a Chinese man finally reunited with his family, thanks to a map of his home town that he drew from his childhood memory.

On the first day of the new year, Mr Li Jingwei saw his mother again in Lankao, central China's Henan province. "I never thought I'd see you again," said Mr Li's mother, hugging her son.

Mr Li was four years old when he was abducted from his home town in Zhaotong in the south-western province of Yunnan. He was sold to a family in Lankao, a city 1,600km away from his home town.

Encouraged by news of other abducted children who were reunited with their families, Mr Li posted a video clip looking for his family on a video-sharing platform on Dec 15, in which he showed a map portraying the landscape of his home town that he drew based on his memory.

It included features like a building he believed to be a school, a bamboo forest and a small pond.

Mr Li, now living in Guangdong, said he thought it would take several years to find his family. To his surprise, shortly afterwards, he received clues about his mother.

Following the clues, the police found Mr Li's mother in Zhoukou of Henan province where she lives now, and confirmed her identity through a DNA test.

Mr Li said that from the day of his abduction, he often drew pictures of his home town on the ground with a stick so as not to forget his birthplace.

"I didn't expect to find my family so soon," he said. "When I saw my family on the first day of the new year, I felt like I was born again."

Mr Li also met his younger brother and sister that day.

Last year, police in China helped a total of 10,932 missing or abducted children return home, via a nationwide special campaign, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Campaign Tuanyuan, meaning reunion in Chinese, sent back home 2,538 victims who had been separated from their families for 20 to 30 years, as well as 1,812 victims for 30 to 40 years, 371 victims for 40 to 50 years, 190 victims for 50 to 60 years, and 110 victims for more than 60 years.

Since the launch of the campaign, Chinese police have resolved more than 350 long-pending cases involving child abduction, and 890 suspects have been caught, the ministry said.

