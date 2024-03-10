Man, woman arrested after 2 dead babies found in glass bottles in Hong Kong

A man and a woman in Hong Kong were arrested after two dead infants were found in glass bottles in a rented flat on March 8.

A preliminary forensics autopsy revealed on March 10 that the corpses were between 24 and 30 weeks old and that there were no clear signs of wounds.

DNA tests are being done to verify if the suspects are the babies’ parents, according to local reports.

The gruesome discovery was made by a cleaner who was tidying up the flat at around 10am in the Tuen Mun district.

A source familiar with the case told Hong Kong news outlet South China Morning Post that the babies were boys and that their sizes suggest they may have been stillborn.

The source said the cylindrical bottles measuring about 15cm in diameter and 30cm in height were found in a corner of the living room and covered with a long white towel, adding that the body in each bottle was suspended with an unknown solution.

Hong Kong newspaper The Standard reported on March 10 that the unknown liquid requires further testing and that police have yet to determine the time and cause of the infants’ deaths.

It added that police investigations found no hospital birth records for the two babies.

The suspects, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, are believed to be a couple and used to live together in the flat, police said.

The man is a warehouse keeper and a suspected gang member, while the woman works in public relations.