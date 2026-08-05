Man wielding kitchen knife dies in rare fatal police shooting in Japan

Japanese police said the man was hit by a bullet and taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

TOKYO – A man who was reportedly covered in blood and wielding a kitchen knife died after being shot by police in Osaka Prefecture on Aug 4 , local authorities said, in a rare fatal shooting by officers in Japan.

An emergency call was made at around 7pm local time reporting that a man was acting violently in Kawachinagano. Police opened fire after the man, holding a knife, approached officers responding to the call.

Under Japanese law, police officers may use weapons when they deem it necessary to arrest a suspect, prevent an escape, protect themselves or others, or suppress resistance to official duties.

The police said the man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing official duties and violating the swords and firearms control law, adding the man was hit by a bullet and taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead. No one else was injured.

A police officer in his 30s warned the man to drop the knife, but he did not comply. The officer first fired a warning shot into the air and then fired a second shot as the man continued to approach, hitting him in the left chest.

The prefectural police said the use of the firearm apparently met the necessary requirements, expressing regret over the man’s death. The circumstances that led to the shooting, as well as the man’s identity, remain under investigation.

The shooting occurred around 300m from a train station in an area lined with restaurants and commercial facilities. KYODO NEWS