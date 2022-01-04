Man who crossed DMZ from South was originally from North Korea

SEOUL • A man observed crossing the heavily fortified border from South Korea into the North last week is believed to be a North Korean who defected to the South in 2020 in the same area, Seoul's defence ministry said yesterday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it carried out a search operation after detecting the person last Saturday on the eastern side of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.

"The authorities presume the person is a North Korean defector and are in the process of verifying related facts," the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement yesterday. A ministry official later told reporters they believe the man, who is his 30s, came to the South in November 2020.

"Footage showed he had an identical look and dress as the person who defected from the North in 2020," the official said.

Investigators are seeking to determine whether weekend movement detected on the northern side of the border was from North Korean troops coming to escort the man, but that at this time the South Korean government does not think it is a case of espionage, the official added.

South Korean media reported that the man had experience as a gymnast that helped him scale the fences, but the official could not confirm that. The official said North Korea has acknowledged the South's messages on inter-Korean hotlines about the incident, but has not provided more details.

The border crossing, which is illegal in South Korea, came amid North Korea's strict anti-coronavirus measures since it shut its borders in early 2020, though it has not confirmed any infections.

In September 2020, North Korea apologised after its troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing at sea and burned his remains, in what it said were anti-pandemic precautions. Two months earlier, Pyongyang had declared a national emergency and sealed off a border town after a North Korean defector with reported Covid-19 symptoms illegally crossed back from the South.

While thousands of North Koreans have settled in the South, crossings of the DMZ are rare, with most defectors making their way through China.

Defections from South to North across the DMZ are rarer still, with just a handful recorded in recent years. However, several recent incidents have raised concerns in South Korea over security lapses or delayed responses by troops guarding the border. When the suspected defector crossed over from the North in 2020, he was not detained until 14 hours later, prompting a vow from South Korea's military to beef up security.

REUTERS