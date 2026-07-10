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Man under investigation for secretly recording dates with AI smart glasses in South Korea

Close up of the camera installed in the frame of a pair of Meta AI glasses.

SEOUL – A man in South Korea is under investigation for allegedly using AI smart glasses to secretly film women he dated and sharing the footage online, police said on July 9 .

The Seoul Gangseo Police Station said the suspect, whose identity has been withheld, is accused of wearing Meta’s AI glasses while on dates with four women earlier in 2026 , recording photos and videos without their consent and later uploading the footage to social media.

The case came to light after one of the women discovered his social media account and found videos of herself and other women and reported him to police.

The footage reportedly shows the women throughout their dates, from their first meetings at subway stations to having meals, drinking coffee and walking together.

When confronted by the women about the recordings, the suspect reportedly said he filmed them “to preserve the memories”.

Police are investigating whether the footage includes intimate images of the women and are reviewing whether additional charges under sex crime laws may apply. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK