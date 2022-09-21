Man sets himself on fire near Japan prime minister's office

TOKYO - A man protesting a state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe set himself on fire near the premier's office, TV Asahi reported Wednesday.

He was unconscious and a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was also injured. Both were transferred to a hospital, according to the report.

Initial details about the incident were slim, and the police and prime minister’s office declined to comment.

Kyodo news agency and other outlets said police were called to the scene after they received reports of a man “engulfed in flames”.

TV Asahi said the man set himself alight after telling police he was opposed to plans for a state funeral for Mr Abe. He also was said to have left a note about his opposition to the funeral.

Mr Abe was assassinated on July 8, and his state funeral is set for Sept 27, with some 6,000 people from Japan and overseas set to take part.

But opposition to the event has been growing steadily because of revelations after Mr Abe’s killing of links between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the controversial Unification Church.

The suspect in Mr Abe’s death said the church bankrupted his mother, and he felt the former prime minister supported it.

A majority of Japanese now oppose the funeral, with protests planned in the run-up to the ceremony and on the day it will be held. This has sent current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s support plunging. REUTERS, AFP