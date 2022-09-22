Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against state funeral for Abe

TOKYO - A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated former premier Shinzo Abe, local media said.

Police declined to confirm the incident, which took place on what would have been Mr Abe's 68th birthday, but the government said a person with burns had been found near government property.

"We are aware that a man with burns was found by a police officer at 7am this morning at an intersection below the Cabinet office," top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said. "But details are currently being examined by police."

TV Asahi said the man set himself alight after telling police he was opposed to the planned ceremony for Mr Abe, which is scheduled for next week. The television station said a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.

Kyodo news agency and other outlets said police were called to the scene after reports that a man was "engulfed in flames". The agency said a note was found near the man, expressing his opposition to the funeral.

An AFP reporter at the site several hours later saw a scorched patch of grass and bush, with the police and media nearby.

Mr Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and a publicly funded state funeral honouring him will be held next Tuesday. State funerals are rare in Japan, and the decision has been controversial.

Public sentiment was narrowly in favour of a state funeral at the time it was announced, shortly after Mr Abe's death. But opinion has shifted sharply. Numerous polls show a majority of Japanese now oppose the ceremony, helping to send current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's support plummeting.

A poll by the Mainichi Shimbun conducted at the weekend showed his support at 29 per cent, down six percentage points from late August - a level that analysts say makes it difficult for a prime minister to have enough support to carry out his agenda.

Support for the LDP fell 6 points to 23 per cent, the Mainichi said.

Protests are also planned in the run-up to the ceremony and on the day it will be held.

Mr Abe was Japan's best-known politician, and remained a prominent public figure after resigning for health reasons in 2020.

He was campaigning for ruling party candidates in Upper House elections in the Nara region when he was shot by a man who allegedly believed the former leader had ties to the Unification Church.

Mr Abe's state funeral will be held at Tokyo's Budokan, a large venue for concerts and sporting events. Leaders including United States Vice-President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are expected to attend.

But some LDP politicians, such as Mr Seiichiro Murakami, a former minister for administrative reform, said they would not be attending, a Japanese media report said on Wednesday. Since more than half of the public opposes it, forcing the event will further divide the nation, Mr Murakami told the Asahi Shimbun.

