Man rescued nearly 3 days after collapse of quarantine facility

BEIJING • A survivor was rescued yesterday after being trapped for 69 hours under a collapsed hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China, as officials said the building had been illegally rebuilt several times.

At least 20 people died after the 66-room hotel in the coastal city of Quanzhou crumbled last Saturday night, with 42 people rescued from the wreckage injured and nine still feared trapped.

The unidentified man was pulled out late yesterday afternoon, nearly three days after the building collapsed, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

"This hotel was illegally constructed and had repeatedly violated the regulations," Mr Shang Yong, deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Management, said at a press conference yesterday.

Earlier footage from the ministry showed rescuers helping children don surgical masks before pulling them from the rubble of the six-storey Xinjia hotel.

On Monday night, a 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued, 52 hours after being trapped in the rubble.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE