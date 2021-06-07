Man kills 6, hurts 14 with knife in China's Anqing

BEIJING • A man armed with a knife killed six people and wounded 14 others in a city in eastern China, state media reported.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon in the streets of Anqing in Anhui province, 430km west of Shanghai, state television CCTV said.

The suspect was arrested and an investigation was under way to determine the circumstances of the attack that unfolded in a pedestrian shopping street, said the Anqing Public Security Bureau in a statement released on its Weibo page.

Quoting the bureau, CCTV said the suspect was 25 years old, unemployed and "venting anger over things not going well in the family".

The authorities had earlier reported five dead. A badly injured victim died in hospital on Saturday, CCTV said.

Knife attacks are not uncommon in China, which heavily restricts access to firearms.

In April, a man with a knife killed two children and injured 16 others at a nursery school in the southern province of Guangxi.

In 2018, a man who stabbed nine children to death and wounded another 11 in northern China was sentenced to death.

Violent crime has risen in China in recent decades as the country's economic boom has created a bigger gap between rich and poor.

Studies have also described a rise in the prevalence of mental disorders.

