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The site where a car plunged into Onahama Port in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture.

IWAKI, Fukushima – A man was killed and a woman was left unconscious after a car plunged into a port in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, on the morning of June 27, according to police.

Three people believed to be family members were rescued from the vehicle at Onahama Port, including an 86-year-old man from Sakura Ward, Saitama, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other two people rescued were an 80-year-old woman, who is unconscious and in critical condition, and a man in his 60s, who is conscious.

A passer-by made an emergency call at around 6.35am after spotting the submerged car with people inside. Rescue teams pulled the three individuals from the vehicle about 30 minutes later.

The Iwaki Higashi Police Station said that no brake marks were found at the site. Investigators are looking into the incident as either an accident or a criminal case. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK