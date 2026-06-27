Straitstimes.com header logo

Man killed, woman unconscious in Japan after car plunges into Fukushima port

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The site where a car plunged into Onahama Port in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture.

The site where a car plunged into Onahama Port in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture.

PHOTO: THE YOMIURI SHIMBUN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

IWAKI, Fukushima – A man was killed and a woman was left unconscious after a car plunged into a port in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, on the morning of June 27, according to police.

Three people believed to be family members were rescued from the vehicle at Onahama Port, including an 86-year-old man from Sakura Ward, Saitama, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The other two people rescued were an 80-year-old woman, who is unconscious and in critical condition, and a man in his 60s, who is conscious.

A passer-by made an emergency call at around 6.35am after spotting the submerged car with people inside. Rescue teams pulled the three individuals from the vehicle about 30 minutes later.

The Iwaki Higashi Police Station said that no brake marks were found at the site. Investigators are looking into the incident as either an accident or a criminal case. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Over 10 taken to hospital after school bus, vehicles collide in Osaka
13 injured in head-on crash in western Japan involving junior high school students
See more on

Japan

Accidents - traffic

Accidents - maritime

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.