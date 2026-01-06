Man injured after basketball post in Hong Kong collapses and hits him

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after a basketball post toppled over and struck him at a court near a public housing estate in Hong Kong.

According to Hong Kong news outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP), the police were alerted to the incident at the Kau Pui Lung R oad Playground, near the Lok Man Sun Chuen estate in To Kwa Wan, at 10.20pm on Jan 4.

The victim, who was identified only by his surname Choi, had been playing basketball with a friend when the metal post supporting the hoop suddenly tipped over.

He sustained injuries to his head and knees.

Paramedics treated him at the scene, fitted him with a neck brace and placed him onto a spinal board as a precaution before taking him to Qu een Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, SCMP reported.

Photos circulating online show the green post tilted forward, with just the backboard and rim hanging just above ground level.

Hong Kong’s TVB News reported that the authorities cordoned off the basketball court following the incident.

Signs of rust were visible at the base of the support frame, and the base of the other basketball hoop at the court was also rusted, it said.

Basketball posts at public courts are typically made of steel and, once installed, can weigh several hundred kilograms, excluding the concrete foundation that anchors them to the ground.

The police have classified the case as one involving property damage and accidental injury.

The incident has been referred to the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of Hong Kong for follow-up.