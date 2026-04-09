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South Korean man makes over 100 prank calls to police to be sent to jail but gets huge bill instead

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The calls prompted the dispatch of 168 police officers, causing significant disruption to operations, authorities said.

The calls prompted the dispatch of 168 police officers, causing significant disruption to operations, authorities said.

PHOTO: PEXELS

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SEOUL - Seoul police said on April 8 that they will file a civil lawsuit seeking damages from a man who made more than 100 false emergency reports over nine months, apparently in an attempt to be sent to prison.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it is seeking 7.6 million won (S$6,500) in compensation from the suspect in his 60s, who made 108 fake emergency calls between Feb 27 and Nov 27, 2025. The reports included repeated threats of gas explosions, during which he reportedly said: “I want to be sent to prison.”

The calls prompted the dispatch of 168 police officers, causing significant disruption to operations, the authorities said.

The man was convicted last month of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means and received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Civil claims by police against individuals for false reports are rare. The most recent case by Seoul police dates back to 2015, when a person who made a false accusation involving a prostitution ring was ordered to pay 1.25 million won in damages, in addition to criminal punishment.

Nationwide, police received 5,107 false reports last year, up 23 per cent from 4,153 in 2021.

Officials warned of zero tolerance for such acts, calling them serious crimes that undermine public services intended for law-abiding citizens. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.