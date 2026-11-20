Man in South Korea dies of apparent suicide amid claims of AI-assisted academic cheating
- Lee Jin-woo, a former dropout who rose to Seoul National University dentistry and a perfect LEET score, faced AI cheating claims after a clean exam booklet and answer changes raised suspicion.
- The allegations spread to his Suneung results and past record. Reports said he had changed his name twice, and tutors claimed he lacked basic biology knowledge.
- Lee was found dead in a motel in Seoul on Nov 19 in an apparent suicide, after saying he would take a public test to clear his name. Police said the case will likely end criminal proceedings.
AI generated
SEOUL – Few academic journeys seemed as unlikely as Lee Jin-woo’s.
Once a high school dropout who performed poorly on the Suneung – South Korea’s national college entrance exam – he later entered Seoul National University’s coveted dentistry programme before acing the 2026 Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET).
His book chronicling that remarkable academic transformation became a bestseller, and Lee, 32, soon established himself as a sought-after speaker and adviser for people hoping to achieve similar academic success.
But within days, AI cheating suspicions upended Lee’s story.
He was found dead at a motel near Cheonho Station in eastern Seoul at around 1pm on Nov 19 in what police described as an apparent suicide.
Just hours earlier, Lee had failed to appear for a planned livestream in which he was to solve questions from that day’s Suneung to refute the allegations.
He had told a media outlet on the night of Nov 18, “I will demonstrate my abilities through a public test and put the allegations to rest.”
From brain coach to suspected cheater
According to Lee’s past interviews and his book Brain Accel, published in September, he dropped out of high school in 2011 during his second year.
He later passed the high school equivalency exam and took the Suneung for the first time in 2012, receiving grades of 6 in Korean and 8 in English on the exam’s nine-tier scale, with 1 being the highest and 9 the lowest.
When he took the exam again in 2017, he scored 7 in Korean, 1 in Math and 4 in English, with grades of 2 or 3 in the remaining subjects.
By 2023, his scores had improved to grades of 1 or 2 in major subjects.
In the 2025 exam, he reportedly got just one question wrong, earning grade 1 in every subject and securing admission to Seoul National University’s prestigious dentistry programme.
In his book and interviews, Lee attributed his dramatic improvement to a combination of digital detox, physical activity and cutting out sugar. He also made some eyebrow-raising claims, including that he had read only one book from cover to cover and that much of his background knowledge came from extensive browsing of Namu Wiki, South Korea’s Wikipedia-like online encyclopedia.
What turned Lee from an academic genius into a suspected cheater was an exam booklet he himself revealed.
On Oct 6, Lee appeared on the YouTube channel of popular education creator Mimiminu, where he showed the booklet from the LEET on which he earned a perfect score.
Viewers noticed that the booklet was unusually clean, with few signs of underlining or other markings typically associated with working through difficult reading passages.
More notably, Lee had corrected his answers to questions 25 through 29. His original choices had matched the correct answers to questions 24 through 28.
The pattern fuelled speculation that he had mistakenly shifted answers copied from an outside source, possibly AI, although the markings alone do not establish that cheating occurred.
Suspicion soon extended to his past Suneung results.
Score reports Lee shared online for exams taken in 2012, 2017, 2023 and 2025 all bore his current name, despite him legally changing it twice before. He later said he had altered the names on the reports because he did not want his former names to become public.
His near-perfect score on the 2025 Suneung also came under scrutiny after a person claiming to have tutored him shortly before the exam said he lacked even a basic understanding of high school biology.
What began as allegations of cheating soon expanded into a broader controversy as media reports and a police investigation brought details of Lee’s past criminal record to light.
In January 2022, the Incheon District Court sentenced him to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for deliberately crashing his bicycle into turning taxis and extorting money from drivers.
He repeated the scheme during his probation, extorting a total of 2.42 million won (S$2,300) from five drivers. A court sentenced him to six months in prison in September that year.
Lee was also fined 7 million won in December 2024 for assaulting a police officer who responded to a report that he had attacked a taxi driver. The assault charge involving the driver was dismissed after the driver declined to seek punishment.
Police probe likely to close
Lee’s death is expected to halt criminal proceedings against him over the cheating and fraud allegations, as the South Korean law does not allow criminal prosecution of a deceased suspect.
Attorney Bang Min-woo filed a criminal complaint on Nov 18, alleging that Lee used AI to cheat on the Suneung and LEET and may have falsified his Suneung score report.
A separate complaint by attorney Park Eun-sun of Iyu Law Office focused on potential fraud against book buyers, alleging that Lee marketed his study methods using a perfect LEET score potentially obtained through cheating.
The investigation soon got underway, with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crime Investigation Unit asking the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education to preserve Lee’s exam materials from the 2025 Suneung.
Lee reportedly left a note in the motel room saying he was “physically and mentally exhausted”, but made no admission or denial of the cheating allegations.
Police are expected to conduct forensic examinations and further investigations to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Helplines
Mental well-being
National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788
Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Counselling
Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293
Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990
Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
Online resources
carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)