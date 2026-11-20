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Lee Jin-woo was found dead at a motel near Cheonho Station in eastern Seoul at around 1pm on Nov 19.

SEOUL – Few academic journeys seemed as unlikely as Lee Jin-woo’s.

Once a high school dropout who performed poorly on the Suneung – South Korea’s national college entrance exam – he later entered Seoul National University’s coveted dentistry programme before acing the 2026 Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET).

His book chronicling that remarkable academic transformation became a bestseller, and Lee, 32, soon established himself as a sought-after speaker and adviser for people hoping to achieve similar academic success.

But within days, AI cheating suspicions upended Lee’s story.

He was found dead at a motel near Cheonho Station in eastern Seoul at around 1pm on Nov 19 in what police described as an apparent suicide.

Just hours earlier, Lee had failed to appear for a planned livestream in which he was to solve questions from that day’s Suneung to refute the allegations.

He had told a media outlet on the night of Nov 18 , “I will demonstrate my abilities through a public test and put the allegations to rest.”

From brain coach to suspected cheater

According to Lee’s past interviews and his book Brain Accel, published in September, he dropped out of high school in 2011 during his second year.

He later passed the high school equivalency exam and took the Suneung for the first time in 2012, receiving grades of 6 in Korean and 8 in English on the exam’s nine-tier scale, with 1 being the highest and 9 the lowest.

When he took the exam again in 2017, he scored 7 in Korean, 1 in Math and 4 in English, with grades of 2 or 3 in the remaining subjects.

By 2023, his scores had improved to grades of 1 or 2 in major subjects.

In the 2025 exam, he reportedly got just one question wrong, earning grade 1 in every subject and securing admission to Seoul National University’s prestigious dentistry programme.

In his book and interviews, Lee attributed his dramatic improvement to a combination of digital detox, physical activity and cutting out sugar. He also made some eyebrow-raising claims, including that he had read only one book from cover to cover and that much of his background knowledge came from extensive browsing of Namu Wiki, South Korea’s Wikipedia-like online encyclopedia.

What turned Lee from an academic genius into a suspected cheater was an exam booklet he himself revealed.

On Oct 6, Lee appeared on the YouTube channel of popular education creator Mimiminu, where he showed the booklet from the LEET on which he earned a perfect score.

Viewers noticed that the booklet was unusually clean, with few signs of underlining or other markings typically associated with working through difficult reading passages.

More notably, Lee had corrected his answers to questions 25 through 29. His original choices had matched the correct answers to questions 24 through 28.

The pattern fuelled speculation that he had mistakenly shifted answers copied from an outside source, possibly AI, although the markings alone do not establish that cheating occurred.

Lee Jin-woo failed to appear in an attempt to refute the allegations against him at a studio in Seoul on November 19, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

Suspicion soon extended to his past Suneung results.

Score reports Lee shared online for exams taken in 2012, 2017, 2023 and 2025 all bore his current name, despite him legally changing it twice before . He later said he had altered the names on the reports because he did not want his former names to become public.

His near-perfect score on the 2025 Suneung also came under scrutiny after a person claiming to have tutored him shortly before the exam said he lacked even a basic understanding of high school biology.

What began as allegations of cheating soon expanded into a broader controversy as media reports and a police investigation brought details of Lee’s past criminal record to light.

In January 2022, the Incheon District Court sentenced him to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, for deliberately crashing his bicycle into turning taxis and extorting money from drivers.

He repeated the scheme during his probation, extorting a total of 2.42 million won ( S$2,300 ) from five drivers. A court sentenced him to six months in prison in September that year.

Lee was also fined 7 million won in December 2024 for assaulting a police officer who responded to a report that he had attacked a taxi driver. The assault charge involving the driver was dismissed after the driver declined to seek punishment.

Police probe likely to close

Lee’s death is expected to halt criminal proceedings against him over the cheating and fraud allegations, as the South Korean law does not allow criminal prosecution of a deceased suspect.

Attorney Bang Min-woo filed a criminal complaint on Nov 18 , alleging that Lee used AI to cheat on the Suneung and LEET and may have falsified his Suneung score report.

A separate complaint by attorney Park Eun-sun of Iyu Law Office focused on potential fraud against book buyers, alleging that Lee marketed his study methods using a perfect LEET score potentially obtained through cheating.

The investigation soon got underway, with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crime Investigation Unit asking the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education to preserve Lee’s exam materials from the 2025 Suneung .

Lee reportedly left a note in the motel room saying he was “physically and mentally exhausted”, but made no admission or denial of the cheating allegations.

Police are expected to conduct forensic examinations and further investigations to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK