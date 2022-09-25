Man found in 'miracle' rescue 17 days after Sichuan earthquake

BEIJING - A Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues after a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck south-western Sichuan province in early September, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands into temporary camps.

Mr Gan Yu, an employee at Sichuan's Wandong hydropower plant, was found alive but injured on Wednesday by a local villager, state-owned China National Radio (CNR) said, calling the rescue a "miracle of life".

Mr Gan was on duty with his co-worker Luo Yong on Sept 5 when the quake hit, and the pair stayed to give first aid to injured colleagues and prevent flooding by releasing water from the dam. They tried to leave the remote power station, walking for about 20km. But Mr Gan - who is severely short-sighted - had lost his glasses during the quake and struggled to navigate the mountainous terrain, CNR said.

The two men tried desperately to signal for help. "We took our clothes off, strung them on tree branches and waved them around," Mr Luo told CNR.

They eventually decided that Mr Gan should stay put while Mr Luo went looking for assistance. Mr Luo helped make Mr Gan a bed of moss and bamboo leaves and left him some wild fruit and bamboo shoots to eat before the two men separated.

Mr Luo was found by rescuers on Sept 8 after using a fire to attract a helicopter's attention, but by the time Mr Gan's shelter was discovered on Sept 11, he had disappeared. Finding only discarded clothing and footprints, the rescuers feared Mr Gan had succumbed to hypothermia.

Meanwhile, farmer Ni Taigao had returned to his village at the foot of the mountain where the power plant is located and heard about the hunt for Mr Gan.

The villager put his local knowledge to use and joined the search on Wednesday. After just two hours of trekking, he heard Mr Gan's faint cries and soon spotted him lying under some trees.

It took the other rescuers several more hours to reach Mr Gan, who was flown on Wednesday to a nearby hospital where doctors found that he had suffered multiple bone fractures, according to official broadcaster CCTV.

Footage from CCTV showed a shaken-looking, gaunt Mr Gan confirming his name and gingerly eating a snack.

AFP