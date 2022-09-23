Man found in miracle rescue 17 days after China earthquake

BEIJING - A Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later.

The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwestern Sichuan province in early September, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.

Mr Gan Yu, an employee at Sichuan's Wandong hydropower plant, was found alive but injured on Wednesday by a local villager, state-owned China National Radio (CNR) said, calling the rescue a "miracle of life".

Mr Gan was on duty with his co-worker Luo Yong on Sept 5 when the quake hit, and the pair stayed behind to give first aid to injured colleagues and prevent flooding by releasing water from the dam.

They attempted to leave the remote power station, walking for around 20km.

But Mr Gan - who is severely short-sighted - had lost his glasses during the quake and struggled to navigate the mountainous terrain, CNR said.

The two men tried desperately to signal distant rescuers for help.

"We took our clothes off, strung them on tree branches and waved them around," Mr Luo told CNR.

They eventually decided that Mr Gan should stay put while Mr Luo went looking for assistance.

Mr Luo helped make Mr Gan a bed of moss and bamboo leaves and left him some wild fruit and bamboo shoots to eat before the two men separated.

Mr Luo was found by rescuers on Sept 8 after using a fire to attract a helicopter's attention, but by the time Mr Gan's temporary shelter was discovered on Sept 11, he had disappeared.

Finding only discarded clothing and footprints, the rescuers feared Mr Gan had succumbed to hypothermia.